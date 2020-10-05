Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Oct 05 2020
By
Web Desk

'Suits' co-star Patrick J. Adams praises Meghan Markle for speaking about US election

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 05, 2020

While Trump supporters are attacking Meghan Markle for speaking about the US election, her former co-star Patrick J. Adams has praised the Duchess of Sussex for being vocal.

Adams, who played Markle's love interest in the hit show Suits, said in a recent interview that he was 'very, very happy' with his friend's efforts to encourage people to vote next month.

He commented on Meghan and Harry's statement during the promotion of his new Disney+ show The Right Stuff.

Asked whether he'd seen the Duchess since she relocated to the United States, she said, "I think she's pretty busy, but I am happy to have her back stateside."

Talking to Access Hollywood on Friday, he said, "He is 'very, very happy that she's becoming very vocal and doing whatever she can to help the election in November."


More From Entertainment:

Sanam Chaudhry blessed with a baby boy

Sanam Chaudhry blessed with a baby boy
Trailer for Ryan Reynolds, Taika Waititi's 'Free Guy' is out

Trailer for Ryan Reynolds, Taika Waititi's 'Free Guy' is out
Eerie similarities between Eminem and Wentworth Miller aka Michael Scofiled

Eerie similarities between Eminem and Wentworth Miller aka Michael Scofiled
Brad Pitt’s new flame Nicole Poturalski looks stunning in latest photo

Brad Pitt’s new flame Nicole Poturalski looks stunning in latest photo
Cardi B had a hard time keeping lyrics clean during BLACKPINK collab

Cardi B had a hard time keeping lyrics clean during BLACKPINK collab
Henry Cavill shares his favourite quote from 'The Witcher'

Henry Cavill shares his favourite quote from 'The Witcher'

The Queen intended to let Prince Harry, Meghan Markle move to Africa: report

The Queen intended to let Prince Harry, Meghan Markle move to Africa: report
Princess Diana’s brother was misled by Martin Bashir for the infamous interview: report

Princess Diana’s brother was misled by Martin Bashir for the infamous interview: report
Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber’s PDA-filled post shows the couple is still in honeymoon period

Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber’s PDA-filled post shows the couple is still in honeymoon period
Ellen DeGeneres ridiculed in 'Saturday Night Live' sketch

Ellen DeGeneres ridiculed in 'Saturday Night Live' sketch
Meghan Markle sought help from Ellen DeGeneres before making a 'tough' choice

Meghan Markle sought help from Ellen DeGeneres before making a 'tough' choice
Prince Harry to face ‘monumental tax’ bill if chooses to remain in US

Prince Harry to face ‘monumental tax’ bill if chooses to remain in US

Latest

view all