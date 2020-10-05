Can't connect right now! retry
Queen Elizabeth's wedding ring contains a secret inscription

Queen Elizabeth's wedding ring contains an inscription which is known to only three people, according to royal biographer Ingrid Seward.

In a book titled "Prince Philip: A Portrait of the Duke of Edinburgh", she wrote that the British monarch "never" takes off her wedding ring which is made of Welsh gold provided by people of Wales.

"She never takes it off and inside the ring is an inscription. No one knows what it says, other than the engraver, the Queen and her husband," Ingrid wrote.

She said that since the Queen Mother’s wedding in 1923, the royal family has been using Welsh gold for their wedding bands. 

"Recent royal brides Princess Eugenie, and Meghan Markle both followed the nearly 100-year tradition, as did Kate Middleton when she married Prince William in 2011".

