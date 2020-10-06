Tom Cruise wins hearts with his train stunt for 'Mission: Impossible 7'

Actor Tom Cruise won hearts of his fans as he did another stunt for his upcoming movie 'Mission: Impossible 7', shooting a scene on the roof of a moving train in Norway.



The 58-year-old actor is reprising his role as Ethan Hunt – an agent of the Impossible Missions force – for the upcoming sequel of the franchise.

The film is set to drop in 2021 and Tom has been busy filming as the production has picked up again, after being halted back in February due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

His new stunt has surprised many of his admirers, while one of his eager fans, captured the scene as they spotted the movie star filming for the film on the roof of a moving train.

Norway’s scale and beauty have left an indelible and defining imprint on the filmmaker as he chose the scenic view to film the scenes.

