Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 06 2020
By
Web Desk

Tom Cruise wins hearts with his train stunt for 'Mission: Impossible 7'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 06, 2020

Actor Tom Cruise won hearts of his fans as he did another stunt for his upcoming movie 'Mission: Impossible 7', shooting a scene on the roof of a moving train in Norway.

The 58-year-old actor is reprising his role as Ethan Hunt – an agent of the Impossible Missions force – for the upcoming sequel of the franchise.

The film is set to drop in 2021 and Tom has been busy filming as the production has picked up again, after being halted back in February due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

His new stunt has surprised many of his admirers, while one of his eager fans, captured the scene as they spotted the movie star filming for the film on the roof of a moving train. 

Norway’s scale and beauty have left an indelible and defining imprint on the filmmaker as he chose the scenic view to film the scenes.

More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth's wedding ring contains a secret inscription

Queen Elizabeth's wedding ring contains a secret inscription

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's new court battle begins amid rumours of new romance

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's new court battle begins amid rumours of new romance
Alec Baldwin reacts to criticism, defends Trump satire on 'SNL'

Alec Baldwin reacts to criticism, defends Trump satire on 'SNL'

Sanam Chaudhry blessed with a baby boy

Sanam Chaudhry blessed with a baby boy
Trailer for Ryan Reynolds, Taika Waititi's 'Free Guy' is out

Trailer for Ryan Reynolds, Taika Waititi's 'Free Guy' is out
Eerie similarities between Eminem and Wentworth Miller aka Michael Scofiled

Eerie similarities between Eminem and Wentworth Miller aka Michael Scofiled
'Suits' co-star Patrick J. Adams praises Meghan Markle for speaking about US election

'Suits' co-star Patrick J. Adams praises Meghan Markle for speaking about US election

Brad Pitt’s new flame Nicole Poturalski looks stunning in latest photo

Brad Pitt’s new flame Nicole Poturalski looks stunning in latest photo
Cardi B had a hard time keeping lyrics clean during BLACKPINK collab

Cardi B had a hard time keeping lyrics clean during BLACKPINK collab
Henry Cavill shares his favourite quote from 'The Witcher'

Henry Cavill shares his favourite quote from 'The Witcher'

The Queen intended to let Prince Harry, Meghan Markle move to Africa: report

The Queen intended to let Prince Harry, Meghan Markle move to Africa: report
Princess Diana’s brother was misled by Martin Bashir for the infamous interview: report

Princess Diana’s brother was misled by Martin Bashir for the infamous interview: report

Latest

view all