Scott Disick maintains he is 'single' despite sparking dating buzz with Bella Banos

Scott Disick is not looking for love as of now, even though he was spotted grabbing dinner with Bella Banos last week.



The Flip It Like Disick star broke up with longtime girlfriend Sofia Ritchie a few months ago, and much to everyone's surprise is single.

Despite getting linked to Bella Banos, the reality TV star is not dating anyone.

According to a source cited by PEOPLE, "Scott split from Sofia because he really needed to focus on his health and his kids. This continues to be his focus. He has been on dates but isn't dating anyone."

Last week, after stepping out with Banos, supermodel Ritchie unfollowed him on Instagram.

"He doesn't have any contact with Sofia," the source added. "They have both moved on and Scott is fine with it."

Talking about the duo's split earlier, insiders had revealed, "It's always been difficult for them to balance their relationship with Scott's family life," one source said. "His kids will always come first."

"Scott's focus is his health and the kids," another insider added. "Sofia wants to hang out with friends and enjoy the summer. Since they are no longer on the same page, they decided to just be apart. At least for now."

Disick continues to co-parent his three kids with ex Kourtney Kardashian, who he is seen flirting with a lot.