Tuesday Oct 06 2020
Tuesday Oct 06, 2020

Sonu Nigam reacts to Bollywood drugs nexus case: 'It is not my world'

Sonu Nigam reacted to the ongoing drug scandal in Bollywood wherein eminent names like Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Deepika Padukone have been involved.

Giving his two cents, the singer said, "It is not my world. There are a lot of opinions out there and I don’t want to add to the cacophony. Whatever is happening- people losing jobs, people making money, the pandemic and images being tarnished - all this is happening for a reason. That is my theory of life. Only God knows why he is doing it. I don’t try to evaluate it. I am just a witness,” Nigam concluded.

He also came forth shedding light on how he believes the coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc across the world.

The actor who was staying in Dubai for more than seven months said, "I did miss a lot of things including travel and meeting people but the whole world is going through an intense transformation. Some people suffer so much more than others, we are some of the lucky ones."

He said he was busy singing and recording songs and also had a “formal” concert in Dubai during the pandemic.

"It was an indoor concert with social distancing maintained and lots of people. It felt nostalgic to go on stage. We don’t know when things will be normal again but we managed to crack this event. It was a blessing that people attended the concert in a huge number in a pandemic.

You can make all arrangements but one can’t sure how many people would turn up unless they really love you and want to be there. We were lucky that people came and the show was successful,” he added.

