Bollywood
Tuesday Oct 06 2020
Sanjay Dutt sparks health concerns after latest photo comes to surface

A photo making rounds on social media of Bollywood megastar Sanjay Dutt has drawn concern from fans.

The viral photo shows the actor striking a pose with one of his fans but what caught the attention of his devotees was his frail health as he undergoes medical treatment for lung cancer.

One fan wrote: "Baba looks so weak. Hope he recovers soon.”

"Hope he feels better soon,” added another.

Dutt, 61, took a break from his work to get treated and while he or his family has not officially disclosed the health perils he faces, trade analyst Komal Nahta confirmed that Dutt was battling lung cancer.

Turning to his Twitter, Nahta wrote: "Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with lung cancer. Let's pray for his speedy recovery.” 

