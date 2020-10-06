Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Tuesday Oct 06 2020
By
Web Desk

Malaika Arora admires Nora Fatehi after she resumes shooting of 'India’s Best Dancer'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 06, 2020

Malaika Arora admires Nora Fatehi after she resumes shooting of India’s Best Dancer

Indian actress Malaika Arora, who recently resumed shooting for India’s Best Dancer, shared a heartfelt message for Nora Fatehi, saying “You are not only beautiful on the outside, but inside too”.

Taking to Instagram, Malaika who returned to the sets of India’s Best Dancer, and shared a sweet photo with the Dilbar girl and wrote, “Thank you @norafatehi for the beautiful post..... u are not only beautiful on the outside, but inside too.”

She went on to say “U left a lasting impression in all our hearts n of course many broken hearts ... can’t wait to share the stage with u again n burn it.”

Earlier, Nora Fatehi gave a shout-out to Malaika as the latter resumed shooting for the dance-based reality show.

She had turned to Instagram and shared a series of dazzling pictures from the sets of the show and wrote, “Shoutout to the Queen @malaikaaroraofficial thank u for trusting me to fill in for you on Indias Best Dancer, it was a beautiful experience!” 



More From Bollywood:

AIIMS Dr Sudhir Gupta is ignoring calls by Sushant Singh’s lawyers

AIIMS Dr Sudhir Gupta is ignoring calls by Sushant Singh’s lawyers
Sanjay Dutt sparks health concerns after latest photo comes to surface

Sanjay Dutt sparks health concerns after latest photo comes to surface
Iulia Vantur's video riding on Salman Khan’s favourite horse takes the internet by storm

Iulia Vantur's video riding on Salman Khan’s favourite horse takes the internet by storm
Shahid Kapoor slashes salary to keep ‘Jersey’ on floors

Shahid Kapoor slashes salary to keep ‘Jersey’ on floors
Tamannaah Bhatia staying ‘optimistic’ after testing positive for COVID-19

Tamannaah Bhatia staying ‘optimistic’ after testing positive for COVID-19
Richa Chadha files defamation suit against Payal Ghosh in Anurag Kashyal assault case

Richa Chadha files defamation suit against Payal Ghosh in Anurag Kashyal assault case
‘There is nothing worse on TV than The Kapil Sharma Show': Mukesh Khanna

‘There is nothing worse on TV than The Kapil Sharma Show': Mukesh Khanna
Pooja Bhatt says the word ‘rape’ being loosely used, damages sexual abuse discourse

Pooja Bhatt says the word ‘rape’ being loosely used, damages sexual abuse discourse

Sonu Nigam reacts to Bollywood drugs nexus case: 'It is not my world'

Sonu Nigam reacts to Bollywood drugs nexus case: 'It is not my world'
Aamir Khan recalls being slammed as a 'one-film wonder' after back-to-back flops

Aamir Khan recalls being slammed as a 'one-film wonder' after back-to-back flops

Neha Kakkar planning to get married to longtime friend Rohanpreet Singh this month?

Neha Kakkar planning to get married to longtime friend Rohanpreet Singh this month?

Netflix India screens three 'Bad Boy' episodes after legal row

Netflix India screens three 'Bad Boy' episodes after legal row

Latest

view all