Malaika Arora admires Nora Fatehi after she resumes shooting of India’s Best Dancer

Indian actress Malaika Arora, who recently resumed shooting for India’s Best Dancer, shared a heartfelt message for Nora Fatehi, saying “You are not only beautiful on the outside, but inside too”.



Taking to Instagram, Malaika who returned to the sets of India’s Best Dancer, and shared a sweet photo with the Dilbar girl and wrote, “Thank you @norafatehi for the beautiful post..... u are not only beautiful on the outside, but inside too.”

She went on to say “U left a lasting impression in all our hearts n of course many broken hearts ... can’t wait to share the stage with u again n burn it.”



Earlier, Nora Fatehi gave a shout-out to Malaika as the latter resumed shooting for the dance-based reality show.

She had turned to Instagram and shared a series of dazzling pictures from the sets of the show and wrote, “Shoutout to the Queen @malaikaaroraofficial thank u for trusting me to fill in for you on Indias Best Dancer, it was a beautiful experience!”







