Ajay Devgn’s cousin brother Anil Devgan died last night

Ajay Devgn’s cousin brother Anil Devgan dies last night

Indian star Ajay Devgn’s cousin brother filmmaker Anil Devgan died last night, the Bollywood star has confirmed on social media.



The Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior star turned to Twitter and shared the sad news with the fans.

He tweeted, “I lost my brother Anil Devgan last night. His untimely demise has left our family heartbroken.”

“ADFF & I will miss his presence dearly. Pray for his soul.”

About the prayer meet, Ajay said, “Due to the pandemic, we will not have a personal prayer meet.”

Anil was known for directing films like 'Raju Chacha', 'Blackmail' and 'Haal-e-Dil'.