Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Tuesday Oct 06 2020
By
Web Desk

Ajay Devgn’s cousin brother Anil Devgan died last night

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 06, 2020

Ajay Devgn’s cousin brother Anil Devgan dies last night

Indian star Ajay Devgn’s cousin brother filmmaker Anil Devgan died last night, the Bollywood star has confirmed on social media.

The Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior star turned to Twitter and shared the sad news with the fans.

He tweeted, “I lost my brother Anil Devgan last night. His untimely demise has left our family heartbroken.”

“ADFF & I will miss his presence dearly. Pray for his soul.”

About the prayer meet, Ajay said, “Due to the pandemic, we will not have a personal prayer meet.”

Anil was known for directing films like 'Raju Chacha', 'Blackmail' and 'Haal-e-Dil'. 

More From Bollywood:

Malaika Arora admires Nora Fatehi after she resumes shooting of 'India’s Best Dancer'

Malaika Arora admires Nora Fatehi after she resumes shooting of 'India’s Best Dancer'
AIIMS Dr Sudhir Gupta is ignoring calls by Sushant Singh’s lawyers

AIIMS Dr Sudhir Gupta is ignoring calls by Sushant Singh’s lawyers
Sanjay Dutt sparks health concerns after latest photo comes to surface

Sanjay Dutt sparks health concerns after latest photo comes to surface
Iulia Vantur's video riding on Salman Khan’s favourite horse takes the internet by storm

Iulia Vantur's video riding on Salman Khan’s favourite horse takes the internet by storm
Shahid Kapoor slashes salary to keep ‘Jersey’ on floors

Shahid Kapoor slashes salary to keep ‘Jersey’ on floors
Tamannaah Bhatia staying ‘optimistic’ after testing positive for COVID-19

Tamannaah Bhatia staying ‘optimistic’ after testing positive for COVID-19
Richa Chadha files defamation suit against Payal Ghosh in Anurag Kashyal assault case

Richa Chadha files defamation suit against Payal Ghosh in Anurag Kashyal assault case
‘There is nothing worse on TV than The Kapil Sharma Show': Mukesh Khanna

‘There is nothing worse on TV than The Kapil Sharma Show': Mukesh Khanna
Pooja Bhatt says the word ‘rape’ being loosely used, damages sexual abuse discourse

Pooja Bhatt says the word ‘rape’ being loosely used, damages sexual abuse discourse

Sonu Nigam reacts to Bollywood drugs nexus case: 'It is not my world'

Sonu Nigam reacts to Bollywood drugs nexus case: 'It is not my world'
Aamir Khan recalls being slammed as a 'one-film wonder' after back-to-back flops

Aamir Khan recalls being slammed as a 'one-film wonder' after back-to-back flops

Neha Kakkar planning to get married to longtime friend Rohanpreet Singh this month?

Neha Kakkar planning to get married to longtime friend Rohanpreet Singh this month?

Latest

view all