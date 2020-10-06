Quetta men allegedly kidnap woman at gunpoint, kill father in process

Police says that the incident occurred due to "some relationship issue" of the girl. — Geo.tv/illustration/Files

QUETTA: Armed men allegedly kidnapped a woman at gunpoint and killed her father in the process in Quetta's Purana Duki area, police said Tuesday.



The armed men barged into the house of Gul Muhammad — the girl's father — and allegedly opened fire at him when he tried to stop them from kidnapping his daughter.

According to the police, officials have reached the site of the crime and initiated a probe into the incident.

Read more: Man arrested for allegedly attempting to rape minor, throw her off building in Karachi's Clifton

The police said that a preliminary probe had revealed that the incident occurred due to "some relationship issues" of the girl.

Meanwhile, the search for the suspects is underway.