Bollywood
Wednesday Oct 07 2020
Salman Khan remembers music composer Wajid Khan in heartwarming video

Wednesday Oct 07, 2020

Salman Khan and his brothers joined composer Sajid Khan in remembering late music director Wajid Khan on the occasion of his birthday. 

The actor, along with brothers Arbaaz and Sohail, paid tribute to Wajid on Tuesday in a clip doing the rounds on the internet.

The video, shared by Wajid's brother Sajid, shows Salman and Sohail cutting a birthday cake while remembering the music composer.

“Happy birthday Wajid: grt musician grt soul mind blowing person n dearest brother. Miss u yaar," reads the video's caption.

Wajid Khan passed away after suffering from health complications following a kidney transplant.

He was reportedly on ventilation prior to his untimely demise.  

