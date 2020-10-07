Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 07 2020
By
Web Desk

'Jurassic World: Dominion' release delayed for a year, film to hit cinemas in June 2022

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 07, 2020

Jurassic World: Dominion release delayed for a year, film to hit cinemas in June 2022

The makers of Hollywood film Jurassic World: Dominion have delayed the release of the movie for a year.

Now, the film Jurassic World: Dominion will hit the screens on June 10, 2022.

The movie is follow-up to 2018’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and was originally set to hit the theaters on June 11, 2021.

It is the sixth movie in the Jurassic Park franchise.

Filming on Jurassic World: Dominion began in February 2020, however, it was halted in March owing to Coronavirus pandemic.

More From Entertainment:

‘I Can See Clearly Now’ singer Johnny Nash dies at age of 80

‘I Can See Clearly Now’ singer Johnny Nash dies at age of 80
'Legally Blonde 3’ update: Mindy Kaling reveals what Elle Woods is up to in her 40s

'Legally Blonde 3’ update: Mindy Kaling reveals what Elle Woods is up to in her 40s
Netflix indicted in Texas over screening of the contentious film 'Cuties'

Netflix indicted in Texas over screening of the contentious film 'Cuties'

Chris Evans, Amanda Kloots berate Donald Trump over reckless COVID-19 tweet

Chris Evans, Amanda Kloots berate Donald Trump over reckless COVID-19 tweet
Kate, William’s ‘public snub' to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reduced him to tears

Kate, William’s ‘public snub' to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reduced him to tears
Ayeza Khan looks ethereal in latest photo-shoot

Ayeza Khan looks ethereal in latest photo-shoot

When Prince William met Joe Biden: Duke had secret meeting with US presidential candidate

When Prince William met Joe Biden: Duke had secret meeting with US presidential candidate
Prince Charles addresses wife Camilla as 'my darling' in leaked letters

Prince Charles addresses wife Camilla as 'my darling' in leaked letters

Rihanna apologises after upsetting Muslim fans during fashion show: 'I'm incredibly disheartened'

Rihanna apologises after upsetting Muslim fans during fashion show: 'I'm incredibly disheartened'
Gigi Hadid's ex Tyler Cameron's message after she welcomed first child with Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid's ex Tyler Cameron's message after she welcomed first child with Zayn Malik
Rock star Eddie Van Halen passes away

Rock star Eddie Van Halen passes away

Kim Kardashian slays in red leather outfit as she appears in Malibu during a night out

Kim Kardashian slays in red leather outfit as she appears in Malibu during a night out

Latest

view all