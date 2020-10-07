Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Wednesday Oct 07 2020
By
Web Desk

Babar Azam vows to face Zimbabwe with full preparation in upcoming series

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 07, 2020

Pakistan cricket team's top order batsman Babar Azam while posing in the cricket field. Photo: Geo.tv/File

Pakistan’s T20I captain Babar Azam on Wednesday has vowed to take the field against Zimbabwe "with full preparation" for the upcoming series.

“We want to gain momentum while playing against Zimbabwe [so that we are prepared] before leaving for the New Zealand tour,” the Pakistani top order batsman explain.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three ODIs and three T20Is against Zimbabwe in October-November, after which the Green Shirts will travel to New Zealand, where they will play two Tests and three Twenty20 matches.

Read more: Zimbabwe officially cleared to tour Pakistan for limited-overs series

Noting that there were uncertainties surrounding the game due to the on-going coronavirus pandemic, Azam said he was grateful that the game is carrying on. 

He said he has now become accustomed to living in bio-secure bubbles. 

While speaking about the National T20 cup, the top order batsman said he will be joining Central Punjab in Rawalpindi. “I haven't met domestic cricketers for a long time," he added.

Talking about the dressing room environment and overall pressure in the game, Azam said he usually holds conversations with his fellow cricketers to reduce the pressure. 

“Can't sit quietly in the dressing room before my turn,” the rising star remarked.

Azam also spoke about how he practices hard on the pitch and under difficult conditions to prepare for the worst.

"The secret to my success is that I always play my natural game," he said. 

More From Sports:

Girl, 18, arrested for 'stealing motorbikes' while disguised as a boy

Girl, 18, arrested for 'stealing motorbikes' while disguised as a boy
Erdogan's speech at UN gave courage to Kashmiris, Qureshi tells Turkish counterpart

Erdogan's speech at UN gave courage to Kashmiris, Qureshi tells Turkish counterpart
October 7: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — morning update

October 7: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — morning update
Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi takes charge as new chief of Pakistan Navy

Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi takes charge as new chief of Pakistan Navy

No closure of educational institutions from Oct 15, says Shafqat Mehmood

No closure of educational institutions from Oct 15, says Shafqat Mehmood
Federal cabinet divided over Nawaz Sharif FIR matter: sources

Federal cabinet divided over Nawaz Sharif FIR matter: sources
'Rano' the bear gets much-needed respite after Karachi Zoo installs air-cooler in enclosure

'Rano' the bear gets much-needed respite after Karachi Zoo installs air-cooler in enclosure
FIA shuffles high ranking officials

FIA shuffles high ranking officials
Quetta men allegedly kidnap woman at gunpoint, kill father in process

Quetta men allegedly kidnap woman at gunpoint, kill father in process
Nawaz Sharif speech: 33% agree with PML-N chief's point of view, reveals Gallup Pakistan survey

Nawaz Sharif speech: 33% agree with PML-N chief's point of view, reveals Gallup Pakistan survey
KP govt decides to buy Dilip Kumar's ancestral house in Peshawar

KP govt decides to buy Dilip Kumar's ancestral house in Peshawar
Man arrested for allegedly attempting to rape minor, throw her off building in Karachi's Clifton

Man arrested for allegedly attempting to rape minor, throw her off building in Karachi's Clifton

Latest

view all