Bollywood
Wednesday Oct 07 2020
By
Web Desk

Saif Ali Khan hoping for Taimur to make it big as an actor

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 07, 2020

Taimur has now become more popular than Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor

The crown for Bollywood's most adored star kid has been resting atop the head of Taimur Ali Khan for a while now, with him now being considered even more popular than his parents.

The Hum Tum star got candid in an interview with Bollywood Hungama where he opened up in great detail about his family and children.

Speaking about the toddler’s escalating popularity in B-Town, Saif confessed that he does want Taimur to grow up to become an actor.

He was told during the interview that Taimur has now become more popular than him and wife Kareena Kapoor.

To this, Saif responded: "I hope he keeps it up on the Friday of his first release. I'd like him to be an actor.”

Regarding his elder son, Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Bollywood debut, Saif said: “He seems prepared. But I think he should wait a little longer. He's looking good. And he's a very gentle soul. He's secure in his space and has a sense of humour.”

