Wednesday Oct 07 2020
Prince Harry's absence makes William take role of 'People's Prince'

Wednesday Oct 07, 2020

Prince Harry, who has stepped back as senior royal, has given William an opportunity to become 'People's Prince' as he is no longer 'overshadowed' by his brother, according to royal experts.

Prince William was highly appreciated for his touching conservation documentary 'A Planet For Us All', with royal fans branding it 'outstanding' and insisting his mother Princess Diana 'would be so proud' of her son.

The Duke of the Cambridge was filmed for two years travelling around the UK and to Pakistan and Tanzania as he embarked on a global mission to mobilise action for the natural world.

A royal expert, Camilla Tominey, revealed that William was seen opening a bug hotel - 'Bugingham Palace' - at a primary school in Liverpool and showed off a 'self-deprecating and candid' side that many have never seen before.

Another expert, Ingrid Seward, praised the prince as saying: "The Duke of Cambridge has always had this ability to connect with people," adding that some of his earliest engagements reminded him of of Diana. 'He's very natural and not at all fake. '

William's wife Middleton has also helped calm 'fiery' and 'once-petulant' prince, according to the experts.

On the other hand , Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are 'loving' life in the US as they have recently signed a multi-year deal with streaming giant Netflix.

