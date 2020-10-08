Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Oct 08 2020
Kim Kardashian makes emotional appearance on David Letterman show

Thursday Oct 08, 2020

Kim Kardashian makes emotional appearance on David Letterman show 

The trailer of Neflix show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction season 3 with David Letterman just dropped, featuring none other than Kim Kardashian.

In the clip, Kim makes an emotional and teary-eyed appearance while talking to Letterman.

The makeup mogul can be seen beginning to chat about a somber topic down with the former Late Show With David Letterman host.

“No, no, no, no, are you alright?” Letterman asks as Kim starts to cry.

She replies, “I don’t know why I’m crying. I’ve talked about this before,” but does not share why she has broken down on tape.

The rest of the trailer also features eminent stars like Robert Downey Jr, Lizzo and Dave Chappelle.



