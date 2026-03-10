Gwen Stefani reveals religious awakening connected to baby Apollo

Gwen Stefani has opened up about a profound spiritual experience she believes led to the birth of her youngest son Apollo, a story involving a colleague's religious awakening, her then-eight-year-old son's nightly prayers, and a pregnancy she describes as nothing short of a miracle.

The No Doubt singer, now 56, shared the story during an interview with Hallow: Prayer & Meditation, recalling a period in her early forties when she desperately wanted another child but felt time was running out.

At the time, she was working with a man she describes as a former "atheist Jew" who had converted to Judaism and was studying the Torah.

"He was studying the Torah, and he had this big epiphany awakening, and he start[ed] talking to me about the Torah," she recalled.

The conversations, she said, were "waking [her] up" at a point when she was feeling "desperate."

Around the same time, her son Kingston, now 19, came to her with a heartfelt request for a sibling.

Stefani told him she was too old to have another baby, believing it simply wasn't possible. But Kingston, she says, didn't accept that answer. She recalls hearing him praying every night for her to conceive.

"It was like, four weeks later, and I was pregnant with Apollo," she said. "I had him at 44 years old, naturally. It was a full-on gift. And that was the first miracle."

Apollo, now 12, is the youngest of the three sons Stefani shares with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, alongside Kingston and Zuma, 17.

Stefani and Rossdale, who married in the Catholic Church in 2002, divorced in 2016, with the marriage subsequently annulled by the church in 2021, a development that held deep significance for the practising Catholic.

Stefani is now married to Blake Shelton.