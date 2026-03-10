Lewis Hamilton expresses ‘strong' emotions for Kim Kardashian amid rumours

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian's rumoured romance appears to be very much the real thing, with sources close to the Formula 1 world champion saying he is "head over heels" and convinced he has finally found his match.

"They are going strong and really happy. Lewis is head over heels and those closest to him believe he has finally met his match," a source told Us Weekly.

"He has waited over a decade for his dream girl and is crazy about her."

The couple have been navigating the relationship across considerable distances, with Hamilton, 41, regularly FaceTiming Kardashian, 45, from the "paddock" during his demanding F1 schedule.

According to the insider, Kardashian has been "incredibly supportive" of his commitments, and both are committed to making it work regardless of the logistics.

"Because their relationship started with a friendship first, those closest to them believe this could be endgame for them both," the source added.

Hamilton and Kardashian have known each other since at least 2014, having been spotted together at various events over the years.

Things appeared to shift earlier this year when they were seen spending time together at Estelle Manor in Oxfordshire, England.

They were later spotted together at a hotel in Paris and at Super Bowl LX, with an insider describing their early outings as casual.

Earlier this month, the pair took a trip to Arizona, using a break in their schedules to spend more time together and, as a source put it, "really get to know each other."

They were still described as "taking it slow" at that stage, with Hamilton yet to meet Kardashian's four children, North, 12, Saint, 10, Chicago, 8, and Psalm, 6, whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West, though Kardashian is said to be "open" to that happening.

Those around Kardashian have noticed a visible shift in her energy.

"Kim has had such a relaxed aura recently in all aspects of her life. Her mindset has totally changed. She's not forcing anything, just letting it unfold naturally," a source said, adding that Hamilton "has really been courting her and treating her right" and that everyone around her finds it "really sweet and what she deserves."