Paul Bettany addresses Voldemort casting buzz as Cillian Murphy denies rumors

Paul Bettany set the record straight on swirling rumors that he might step into the role of Lord Voldemort for HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter television series.

Speaking at the Saturn Awards on March 8, the WandaVision star told ScreenRant that he has not been approached by HBO about the project.

“I haven’t heard anything about that,” Bettany said when asked about the speculation.

He added, “I mean I’m a big fan of the IP, and I’m a big fan of HBO, but nobody has called me up about it.”

The actor’s comments came as HBO continues production on its ambitious adaptation, which will devote a full season to each of J.K. Rowling’s books.

The series is slated to premiere in early 2027.

Bettany isn’t the only name linked to the Dark Lord.

Last year, reports suggested Oscar-winner Cillian Murphy was in the mix to succeed Ralph Fiennes, who famously embodied Voldemort in the film franchise.

Murphy, however, quickly dismissed the chatter.

On the Happy Sad Confused podcast, he praised Fiennes as “an absolute acting legend”.

He said it would be “really hard to follow anything Ralph Fiennes does.”

The Peaky Blinders star later told The Times he was “categorically not” playing Voldemort.

With Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton, and Alastair Stout already cast as Harry, Hermione, and Ron, and John Lithgow set to portray Albus Dumbledore, the series has locked in several major roles.

But for now, the fate of Voldemort’s casting remains one of the biggest unanswered questions in the wizarding world.