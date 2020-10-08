Can't connect right now! retry
Hollywood applauds Harris as she shuts down Pence’s intrusion: ‘I’m speaking’

A heated debate took place on Wednesday between the number twos for the upcoming general election, Kamala Harris and Mike Pence.

Following the face-off, many Hollywood stars turned to their social media with spot-on reactions to some of the highlights of the debate between the Democratic vice presidential nominee and her Republican counterpart.

One of the takeaways from the debate was certainly Harris’ reaction to Pence’s constant interruption whenever she tried to speak.

“Mr. President, I’m speaking,” Harris had responded to the current US vice president.

Apart from that, the fly that landed on Pence’s head during the debate surely stole the spotlight from him and sparked a number of memes on social media.

Here are some of the best celebrity reactions:


