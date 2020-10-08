Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Oct 08 2020
Royal relative reproves Prince Harry, Meghan Markle fame in US

Thursday Oct 08, 2020

In light of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s rather ‘eccentric’ and shocking attitude, a royal relative has come forward to give her candid thoughts regarding the duo’s success and popularity in the US.

Christina Oxenberg, the daughter of Princess Elizabeth of Yugoslavia, Prince Charles’s second cousin believes “what draws scorn in England will be applauded in the States.”

Oxenberg recently took to writing a magazine piece according to the Daily Mail and in one of its extracts, the socialite believes, “Possibly too much is expected by the Brits from England's one-time most eligible bachelor and his actress wife.”

The royal also laid on a thick snub at the royal duo and their Hollywood aspirations when she added, "To be adored in America, all Harry and Meghan need to do is pick up a dog from a shelter,".

Simply put, "Americans are easy to please.” Oxenberg feels “what draws scorn in England will be applauded in the States."

In her piece, Christina Oxenberg also hinted that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a better chance of being treated “very well” in the US, compared to what they ever had back in the UK.

The British view of Meghan Markle is by no means a secret in any sense of the world. At one point it appears the hate got so strong that even Meghan herself was forced to address its impacts on a then-pregnant royal.

During her African interview, the new royal had claimed, "My British friends said to me, 'I'm sure he's great, but you shouldn't do it, because the British tabloids will destroy your life.”

