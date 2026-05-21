Kerry Katona takes brutal swipe at Katie Price over missing husband drama

Kerry Katona opened up about the ongoing situation involving the missing husband of Katie Price, Lee Andrews, who is now out of contact for more than a week.

Lee, a Dubai based businessman, was meant to appear on a UK television interview with Katie but did not show up.

Not long after, the 47-year-old reality star claimed during a video call that he looked scared and said he was in a troubling situation inside a vehicle.

Since then, there has been no confirmed contact with him and concern has continued to grow.

Kerry, who knows Lee personally, wrote about the situation in her magazine column and said that it feels confusing and worrying for everyone involved.

She, however, explained that there are still no clear answers and people are simply waiting for updates while the situation unfolds.

The 45-year-old star also made a light comment, saying that the story became so unusual that it sounds like something that could be turned into a Netflix series.

Even so, she stressed that it is a serious matter and not something to take lightly.

Kerry also referred a little to past tension between the people involved but avoided going into detail, sharing that she does not want to add to the ongoing speculation.

At the moment, there is still no news on Lee Andrews’ whereabouts as authorities are involved and are reportedly in contact with those close to the situation as the search and questions continue.