'Game of Thrones' Emilia Clarke opens up about her dragon’s reaction to Daenerys' death

Thursday Oct 08, 2020
Daenerys Targaryen’s murder was one of the most pivotal points in the entire Game of Thrones franchise, however, despite having such a loyal fan base, no one truly knows what happened to the dragons after Daenerys fell.
In a new book by Entertainment Weekly's James Hibberd, Fire Cannot Kill a Dragon, Clarke finally gives her candid take about what the last remaining dragon did with Daenerys’ body.
During her interview, Clarke began by admitting, "People have asked me about that a lot, "It's my tendency to be funny with it and say, 'Oh, Hawaii.'”
“But honestly, if I'm really being very serious about the whole thing: I think he flies around with her body until it decomposes. I literally think he keeps flying until he can't fly anymore. He just keeps grieving."
For the unversed, this bit of information brings to mind a bit of peace for many GOT fans since there was no clear answer about the fate of Daenerys Targaryen’s remains.