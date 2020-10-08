Can't connect right now! retry
Eminem fans think he has uncanny resemblance to Mike Pence

Social media users are having a field day trolling US Vice President Mike Pence after a fly was spotted on his head during the Vice Presidential debate.

Social media websites including Twitter, Facebook and Instagram were inundated with memes mocking the Republican leader.

"The only good thing about Pence is that now you know what Eminem will look like as a senior citizen," wrote Associate Prof. of Book History & Print Culture.

"Mike Pence looks like Evangelical Eminem," said another while commenting on Mike Pence's picture.

Mike Pence and Kamala Harris went head to head in the US vice presidential debate on Wednesday, sparring over issues including the Trump administration´s response to the coronavirus, taxes and health care.

Harris said US President Donald Trump and Pence knew about the dangers of the coronavirus -- which has killed more than 211,000 people in America -- in late January, but "covered it up" and "minimized the seriousness of it."

Pence -- who is in charge of the administration´s coronavirus response -- countered that, "From the very first day, President Donald Trump has put the health of America first," saying he "suspended all travel from China," and claiming that Biden criticized the move as "xenophobic."

