Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Oct 08 2020
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will surprise royal fans on this year's Christmas: report

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 08, 2020

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry would reportedly celebrate this year's Christmas in style with some A-list friends.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex - who stepped down from their royal family roles - would reportedly be having a very special Christmas with showbiz stars.

Some media outlets, in their new reports, claim that Harry and Meghan will be hosting Christmas in Los Angeles and inviting A-list friends David Foster and Katharine McPhee.

Katharine Hope McPhee is an American actress, singer, and songwriter. In May 2006, she was the runner-up on the fifth season of American Idol. She's a good friend of Meghan.

According to reports, both the stars are very close to the royal couple. It was also being claimed that Katharine and Meghan used to go to school together, while Grammy-winning David reportedly has a very close relation with Prince Harry.

Harry and Meghan have been making headlines since they stepped back as senior royals and spending quality time together in the US.

There are also speculations that they would remain in their new home and won't invite any guest amid ongoing pandemic.

The couple, who signed a huge Netflix deal to make movies and TV programmes, have recently bought a home together in Montecito, Santa Barbara.

More From Entertainment:

Charlize Theron shares 'much needed good news'

Charlize Theron shares 'much needed good news'
Jane Fonda quits shopping to 'protect environment'

Jane Fonda quits shopping to 'protect environment'

Amber Heard accused of stalking social media accounts supporting Johnny Depp

Amber Heard accused of stalking social media accounts supporting Johnny Depp
Megan Fox's boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly says he is directing a new project

Megan Fox's boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly says he is directing a new project
Prince Harry has ‘little understanding of a happy family’ due to Princess Diana pain

Prince Harry has ‘little understanding of a happy family’ due to Princess Diana pain
Eminem fans think he has uncanny resemblance to Mike Pence

Eminem fans think he has uncanny resemblance to Mike Pence

'Game of Thrones' Emilia Clarke opens up about her dragon’s reaction to Daenerys' death

'Game of Thrones' Emilia Clarke opens up about her dragon’s reaction to Daenerys' death
Travis Scott plans to raise Stormi as a true feminist

Travis Scott plans to raise Stormi as a true feminist
Pakistani fashion designer HSY nabs seat on coveted Oscars committee for 2020

Pakistani fashion designer HSY nabs seat on coveted Oscars committee for 2020
Meghan Markle fans baffled as website emerges about her presidential campaign

Meghan Markle fans baffled as website emerges about her presidential campaign

Naya Rivera’s ex Ryan Dorsey, sister Nickayla have no regrets over move-in decision

Naya Rivera’s ex Ryan Dorsey, sister Nickayla have no regrets over move-in decision

Kaia Gerber teams up with Joe Biden’s granddaughters to talk about the elections

Kaia Gerber teams up with Joe Biden’s granddaughters to talk about the elections

Latest

view all