Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Oct 09 2020
By
Web Desk

'Ertugrul' star Esra Bilgic enthralls fans with her stellar performance in 'Ramo': Watch new trailer

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 09, 2020

Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan, who is mesmerising fans with her outstanding performance in new season of her romantic thriller 'Ramo' shared another trailer ahead of next episode on Thursday.

Esra's stellar performance in her new drama has attracted huge praise from the people who want to see their favourite actress in every role .

The actress uploaded the trailer of the next episode on her Instagram and wrote with a heart emoji: "We meet tomorrow night."

Esra Bilgic has become a huge name in Pakistan soon after the broadcast of 'Dirilis: Ertugrul' on PTV.

She is winning hearts with her unmatched acing skills in new season of Turkish drama 'Ramo'.

More From Entertainment:

Ertugrul: Aslıhan Hatun actress teases fans with upcoming project

Ertugrul: Aslıhan Hatun actress teases fans with upcoming project

Cristiano Ronaldo's ladylove Georgina Rodriguez looks stunning as she appears in Paris

Cristiano Ronaldo's ladylove Georgina Rodriguez looks stunning as she appears in Paris
Jurassic World' sequel production suspended after positive COVID-19 tests

Jurassic World' sequel production suspended after positive COVID-19 tests
Charlize Theron shares 'much needed good news'

Charlize Theron shares 'much needed good news'
Jane Fonda quits shopping to 'protect environment'

Jane Fonda quits shopping to 'protect environment'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will surprise royal fans on this year's Christmas: report

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will surprise royal fans on this year's Christmas: report
Amber Heard accused of stalking social media accounts supporting Johnny Depp

Amber Heard accused of stalking social media accounts supporting Johnny Depp
Megan Fox's boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly says he is directing a new project

Megan Fox's boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly says he is directing a new project
Prince Harry has ‘little understanding of a happy family’ due to Princess Diana pain

Prince Harry has ‘little understanding of a happy family’ due to Princess Diana pain
Eminem fans think he has uncanny resemblance to Mike Pence

Eminem fans think he has uncanny resemblance to Mike Pence

'Game of Thrones' Emilia Clarke opens up about her dragon’s reaction to Daenerys' death

'Game of Thrones' Emilia Clarke opens up about her dragon’s reaction to Daenerys' death
Travis Scott plans to raise Stormi as a true feminist

Travis Scott plans to raise Stormi as a true feminist

Latest

view all