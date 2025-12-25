Niall Horan steps in new direction with professional career

Niall Horan switches up singing career with business venture

Niall Horan has debuted his business career after One Direction reunion plans seemed to fall through, falling the death of Liam Payne.

The 32-year-old singer recently took the crown as a coach on the latest The Voice season, and he opened his new restaurant, 40 LOVE.

Horan named his eatery after the tennis match score and it opened its doors earlier this year with a celebration featuring a group of famous people.

The famous faces included Gunna, Devin Booker and Jae Crowder, along with 40 LOVE co-founders Sean Mulholland and Avery Johnson Jr, while the This Town hitmaker himself skipped the party due to some sickness.

The luxury restaurant reportedly serves delicacies like Caviar Waffles, and other specialties from all over the world.

The Scottsdale location is the second branch of the 40 LOVE franchise, after the first location opened up in Los Angeles back in 2018.

The LA spot has been frequented by celebrities and Horan’s pals, including Shawn Mendes, Justin Bieber, and more, but it was shut down during covid.

This comes after the Heaven singer celebrated his third The Voice win as a coach, becoming the first ever coach to win three consecutive seasons.