Leonardo DiCaprio, Vittoria Ceretti enjoy quiet date ahead of Christmas

Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti were spotted enjoying a quiet lunch together in Beverly Hills just days before Christmas.

The couple was seen leaving the Beverly Grill restaurant on Tuesday afternoon, December 23, after a quick bite to eat. Keeping things casual, the outing appeared relaxed and low-key.

DiCaprio, 51, stayed under the radar in an all-black outfit paired with a low baseball cap. The One Battle After Another actor appeared focused on staying out of the spotlight.

Ceretti, 27, added a pop of color to the outing, wearing a red jacket layered over a black top, styled with jeans. The Italian model kept her look simple and chic.

The pair has been linked for several months and has largely kept their relationship private, making rare public appearances together.

Meanwhile, DiCaprio has major projects on the horizon. It was recently reported that a sequel to the 1995 crime classic Heat is in development, and the Oscar-winning actor is reportedly in talks to star in the upcoming film.

The original movie, directed by Michael Mann, starred Robert De Niro and Al Pacino and has since become a fan favorite.

While details about the sequel remain limited, news of DiCaprio’s possible involvement has already sparked excitement among fans of the original film.