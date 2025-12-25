 
Geo News

Leonardo DiCaprio, Vittoria Ceretti enjoy quiet date ahead of Christmas

Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti step out for low-key lunch date in Beverly Hills

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 25, 2025

Leonardo DiCaprio, Vittoria Ceretti enjoy quiet date ahead of Christmas
Leonardo DiCaprio, Vittoria Ceretti enjoy quiet date ahead of Christmas

Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti were spotted enjoying a quiet lunch together in Beverly Hills just days before Christmas.

The couple was seen leaving the Beverly Grill restaurant on Tuesday afternoon, December 23, after a quick bite to eat. Keeping things casual, the outing appeared relaxed and low-key.

DiCaprio, 51, stayed under the radar in an all-black outfit paired with a low baseball cap. The One Battle After Another actor appeared focused on staying out of the spotlight.

Ceretti, 27, added a pop of color to the outing, wearing a red jacket layered over a black top, styled with jeans. The Italian model kept her look simple and chic.

The pair has been linked for several months and has largely kept their relationship private, making rare public appearances together.

Meanwhile, DiCaprio has major projects on the horizon. It was recently reported that a sequel to the 1995 crime classic Heat is in development, and the Oscar-winning actor is reportedly in talks to star in the upcoming film.

The original movie, directed by Michael Mann, starred Robert De Niro and Al Pacino and has since become a fan favorite.

While details about the sequel remain limited, news of DiCaprio’s possible involvement has already sparked excitement among fans of the original film.

More From Entertainment

Niall Horan steps in new direction with professional career
Niall Horan steps in new direction with professional career
Christine McGuinness gets into Christmas spirt amid major decision with ex Paddy
Christine McGuinness gets into Christmas spirt amid major decision with ex Paddy
Travis Kelce's retirement appears final after telling statement
Travis Kelce's retirement appears final after telling statement
Brooks Nader reveals her least favourite Holiday decorations
Brooks Nader reveals her least favourite Holiday decorations
'Stranger Things' star Noah Schnapp gives important advice to child stars
'Stranger Things' star Noah Schnapp gives important advice to child stars
Kate Winslet shares background to her directional debut 'Goodbye June'
Kate Winslet shares background to her directional debut 'Goodbye June'