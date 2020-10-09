Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Friday Oct 09 2020
By
Web Desk

Indian actress Sana Khan bids farewell to showbiz industry in shocking decision

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 09, 2020

Indian actress Sana Khan bids farewell to showbiz industry in shocking decision

Sana Khan of Bigg Boss season 6 fame announced she is bidding adieu to the showbiz industry to spend the rest of her life serving humanity.

Khan penned a detailed note shedding light on her massive decision calling it a crucial juncture of her life.

“I have been living the Showbiz (Film Industry) life for years, and during this time I have been blessed with all kinds of fame, honour and wealth from my fans for which I am grateful to them,” Khan wrote.

She further requested people of the industry to not approach her for any showbiz work.

“I declare today that from today onwards, I have resolved to say goodbye to my showbiz lifestyle forever and serve humanity and follow the orders of my Creator. All brothers and sisters are requested to pray for me to Allah to accept my repentance and grant me the true ability to live in accordance with my determination of spending my life following the commandments of my Creator and in the service of humanity, and grant me perseverance in to. Finally, all brothers and sisters are requested to not consult me with regards to any Showbiz work henceforth,” the former actress added.

She captioned her breakthrough post as, "My happiest moment. May Allah help me n guide me in this journey. Aap sab mujhe dua Mai Shamil rakhe [Remember me in your prayers everyone].”



More From Bollywood:

Katrina Kaif all smiles as she returns to work

Katrina Kaif all smiles as she returns to work
Kangana Ranaut blasted by netizens as they ask her to return Padma Shri

Kangana Ranaut blasted by netizens as they ask her to return Padma Shri
Varun Dhawan and father David Dhawan having a dispute? Here's the truth

Varun Dhawan and father David Dhawan having a dispute? Here's the truth
Saif Ali Khan was downgraded at an award show over pressure from the higher-ups

Saif Ali Khan was downgraded at an award show over pressure from the higher-ups
Nora Fatehi’s ‘morphed’ video addressed by Terence Lewis after sexual harassment claims

Nora Fatehi’s ‘morphed’ video addressed by Terence Lewis after sexual harassment claims
Nawazuddin Siddiqui says the audience will never stop watching formula films

Nawazuddin Siddiqui says the audience will never stop watching formula films
Saif Ali Khan hoping for Taimur to make it big as an actor

Saif Ali Khan hoping for Taimur to make it big as an actor
Arjun Kapoor tests negative, requests fans to take Covid-19 seriously

Arjun Kapoor tests negative, requests fans to take Covid-19 seriously
Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant Singh Rajput’s employees get bail in drug case

Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant Singh Rajput’s employees get bail in drug case
Simi Garewal ‘disgusted’ by Kangana Ranaut as she walks back on support

Simi Garewal ‘disgusted’ by Kangana Ranaut as she walks back on support
Aamir Khan recalls childhood incident that led to him becoming a ‘sensitive’ adult

Aamir Khan recalls childhood incident that led to him becoming a ‘sensitive’ adult

Alia Bhatt resumes shoot for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

Alia Bhatt resumes shoot for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

Latest

view all