Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Friday Oct 09 2020
By
Web Desk

Sonakshi Sinha opens up on seeing the best and worst of the Hindi film industry

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 09, 2020

Sonakshi Sinha opens up on seeing the best and worst of the Hindi film industry

Sonakshi Sinha came forth detailing how the Hindi film industry has changed sicne the time she stepped in almost 10 years ago.

In a recent chat, the actress described how the industry has changed over the years, since the time her father, veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha, used to rule the box office.

“It was very different in that point of time. Now, it has evolved, as is with any industry. Times have changed audiences have changed, tastes have changed. The style of working has become different nowadays. For me, from where I am sitting and see it, it is a positive change. It is really a whole new level of professionalism which I have experienced,” she said.

The actress added, "I think very early on in my career, I kind of left it to the Universe, that this is a place which is very unpredictable by nature. There will be things thrown at you, and you will have to handle. They will come out of nowhere. Then there are things which you will have to take control over or let go of."

Sonakshi added that to this point, she never goes against the tide.

“Honestly, I have always been a person who generally likes to go with the flow. I don’t stress about things not in my control. Fortunately, I was able to understand this very early on. That’s what helped me sail through as well,” she concluded.

More From Bollywood:

Indian actress Sana Khan bids farewell to showbiz industry in shocking decision

Indian actress Sana Khan bids farewell to showbiz industry in shocking decision
Katrina Kaif all smiles as she returns to work

Katrina Kaif all smiles as she returns to work
Kangana Ranaut blasted by netizens as they ask her to return Padma Shri

Kangana Ranaut blasted by netizens as they ask her to return Padma Shri
Varun Dhawan and father David Dhawan having a dispute? Here's the truth

Varun Dhawan and father David Dhawan having a dispute? Here's the truth
Saif Ali Khan was downgraded at an award show over pressure from the higher-ups

Saif Ali Khan was downgraded at an award show over pressure from the higher-ups
Nora Fatehi’s ‘morphed’ video addressed by Terence Lewis after sexual harassment claims

Nora Fatehi’s ‘morphed’ video addressed by Terence Lewis after sexual harassment claims
Nawazuddin Siddiqui says the audience will never stop watching formula films

Nawazuddin Siddiqui says the audience will never stop watching formula films
Saif Ali Khan hoping for Taimur to make it big as an actor

Saif Ali Khan hoping for Taimur to make it big as an actor
Arjun Kapoor tests negative, requests fans to take Covid-19 seriously

Arjun Kapoor tests negative, requests fans to take Covid-19 seriously
Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant Singh Rajput’s employees get bail in drug case

Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant Singh Rajput’s employees get bail in drug case
Simi Garewal ‘disgusted’ by Kangana Ranaut as she walks back on support

Simi Garewal ‘disgusted’ by Kangana Ranaut as she walks back on support
Aamir Khan recalls childhood incident that led to him becoming a ‘sensitive’ adult

Aamir Khan recalls childhood incident that led to him becoming a ‘sensitive’ adult

Latest

view all