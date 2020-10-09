National T20 Cup: 'Unlike Multan, dew will be a factor during Rawalpindi leg'

Pindi Stadium. Photo: File

Captain of the National T20 Cup teams, during the second phase of the tournament, will have crucial decisions to make after the toss as dew is expected to play a role at the Rawalpindi Stadium, The News reported on Friday.



A stadium official has confirmed that because of the comparatively cold weather during the evenings, chances of dew are greater in the garrison city.

"Though you can never guess the weather, the chances of dew having an impact on captains’ decision to bat or bowl first are much greater than in Multan. Let’s see what happens,” he said.

The wickets are expected to be batting-friendly just like the previous venue in Multan, the English daily reported.

“Wickets will be batting paradise as all prefer watching fours and sixes rather than wickets after every second over,” one of the curators said.