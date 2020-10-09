Kim Kardashian enjoys ‘dinner date’ with husband Kanye West, quashes divorce rumours

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian mesmerised her fans with sweet family photos also featuring her husband Kanye West amid divorce speculations.



The Keeping Up With The Kardashian star turned to Instagram and shared the family photos as the couple enjoyed ‘Dinner Dates’ in the Dominican Republic with their children.

Kim Kardashian posted the photos with caption “Dinner Dates in the DR” and a wave emoji at the end.

Kanye, 43, and wife Kim jetted off on a family getaway, months after the US presidential hopeful publicly apologised her over comments he made during his rally.



The celebrity couple also took their four children North West, Saint, Chicago and Psalm to the stunning Dominican Republic for some heartfelt family fun.

Kim, with these family photos, shut down the rumours she was planning to divorce husband Kanye West after six years.