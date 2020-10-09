Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Oct 09 2020
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian enjoys ‘dinner date’ with husband Kanye West, quashes divorce rumours

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 09, 2020

Kim Kardashian enjoys ‘dinner date’ with husband Kanye West, quashes divorce rumours

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian mesmerised her fans with sweet family photos also featuring her husband Kanye West amid divorce speculations.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashian star turned to Instagram and shared the family photos as the couple enjoyed ‘Dinner Dates’ in the Dominican Republic with their children.

Kim Kardashian posted the photos with caption “Dinner Dates in the DR” and a wave emoji at the end.

View this post on Instagram

Dinner Dates in the DR

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Kanye, 43, and wife Kim jetted off on a family getaway, months after the US presidential hopeful publicly apologised her over comments he made during his rally.

The celebrity couple also took their four children North West, Saint, Chicago and Psalm to the stunning Dominican Republic for some heartfelt family fun.

Kim, with these family photos, shut down the rumours she was planning to divorce husband Kanye West after six years.

More From Entertainment:

Mindy Kaling announces arrival of baby 2 on Stephen Colbert's show

Mindy Kaling announces arrival of baby 2 on Stephen Colbert's show
Ertugrul producer starts filming new series on Turkic ruler Jalal al-Din Khwarazmshah

Ertugrul producer starts filming new series on Turkic ruler Jalal al-Din Khwarazmshah
Prince William once broke up with Kate Middleton at work: she ‘shut herself in a room’

Prince William once broke up with Kate Middleton at work: she ‘shut herself in a room’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry step out for the first time for dinner with David Foster, Katharine McPhee

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry step out for the first time for dinner with David Foster, Katharine McPhee
Prince William was more ‘rambunctious’ Prince Harry: report

Prince William was more ‘rambunctious’ Prince Harry: report
Tory Lanez criminally charged for assaulting Megan Thee Stallion

Tory Lanez criminally charged for assaulting Megan Thee Stallion
Kristen Bell opens up about prioritizing her kids’ mental health amid Covid-19

Kristen Bell opens up about prioritizing her kids’ mental health amid Covid-19
Queen Elizabeth still reeling from the pain of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's royal exit

Queen Elizabeth still reeling from the pain of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's royal exit

Why Prince William thought Meghan Markle is not the right one for Prince Harry

Why Prince William thought Meghan Markle is not the right one for Prince Harry
Prince William leads ambitious environment fund that aims to 'transform the planet'

Prince William leads ambitious environment fund that aims to 'transform the planet'
Brad Pitt being taken to court by woman claiming actor conned her for money

Brad Pitt being taken to court by woman claiming actor conned her for money
Scott Disick not 'settling down with anyone' after Sofia Richie heartbreak

Scott Disick not 'settling down with anyone' after Sofia Richie heartbreak

Latest

view all