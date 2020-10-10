Blake Jenner breaks silence on ex Melissa Benoist’s domestic abuse allegations

American actor Blake Jenner broke his silence nearly a year after his ex-partner Melissa Benoist accused him of emotional and physical abuse.

Turning to his Instagram, the Glee star, 28, admitted to the claims of domestic violence that he inflicted upon Melissa but went on to allege the same about her.

“Over the past eleven months, I have been thinking about how to address a personal situation made public in late-2019,” he said.

“I take full responsibility and accountability for the hurt that I inflicted during my relationship with my past partner — emotionally, mentally and yes, physically,” he went on to say.

Confessing that he was the one behind Melissa’s much talked-about eye injury, Blake wrote further: “Two years prior to the end of our relationship, there was a time where my past partner and I were in an argument that escalated, and in a moment of frustration, while I was standing in the hallway and she was in our bedroom, I threw my phone aimlessly and it hit my former partner in her face.”

“It’s a moment that I will regret for the rest of my life. If I could do anything to take it back, I would,” he added.

“Without absolving myself of any responsibility, it is important to understand that there was mental, emotional and physical abuse inflicted from both ends.”

“I have thought long and hard about whether or not to speak out about the pain that was inflicted onto me throughout the course of this relationship by my former partner; and I have come to the conclusion that yes, it is important for me to do so,” he wrote.

He claimed that he was “made to pass jobs” and was “discouraged from and threatened to not develop relationships with and take photos with female co-stars at professional events,” owing to Melissa’s alleged “jealousy.”

“There are also discrepancies between the recollections of our relationship. Its timeline and the things that took place over the years. To get into the specifics would not only be revealing things that I believe my former partner would want respected as they pertain to her personal life, but would inevitably turn this into a she-said-he-said mudslinging match of sorts — and that is the last thing I believe anyone wants.”

“I think what I’m trying to get at is that this relationship — in all of its toxicity and turbulence — was the product of two broken people over the span of years.”



“I can unequivocally say that I know who I am and know that I have grown and learned from the mistakes I have made throughout a long period of self-examination and work, but very much understand that I can always learn and continually grow,” he added.

Back in November of 2019, Melissa had detailed the mental, emotional and physical abuse she was subjected to in her past at the hands of her former partner [she had not taken names].”

She is now married to her Supergirl costar Chris Wood and the two recently welcomed their first child together.