Meghan Markle fumes at tabloids over bad press during controversial South Africa tour

Sunday Oct 11 2020
Meghan Markle opened up about the bad press she received during her trip to South Africa, particularly talking about her not 'feeling okay' comment that created a ruckus around the world. 

The Duchess took over the Teenage Therapy podcast with Prince Harry on Saturday to talk about the importance of mental health and the effects online bashing has on it.

"I was tired," Meghan said of her viral interview with ITV journalist Tom Bradby, "I was just about to give Archie a bath. I was exhausted."

“She was still breastfeeding at the time,” Harry added, with Meghan explaining how many people were not aware about their South Africa tour and how “between every official engagement I was running back to make sure our son was fed.”

The Duchess went on to add how her respons about not feeling okay was rather spontaneous.

"I didn’t think about that answer. I just answered honestly,” she said. “I was in a moment of vulnerability, because I was tired, because there was no presentation. It was just, here’s where I am: I’m a mom with a four-and-a-half month-old baby and we are tired.”

“But I think the reason it resonated with people is because everyone wants to be asked if they’re okay,” she continued.

Although the last few months have been uncertain for everyone around the world, Meghan said that “a year later I would say yes, I am doing well.”

