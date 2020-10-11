Can't connect right now! retry
Selena Gomez claims she is ‘anti-social media’ as she details decision of not using it

Selena Gomez has always been a vocal advocate for mental health awareness, having struggled through her fair share of turmoil.

During an interview with former Surgeon General of the United States, Dr Vivek Murthy, the singer detailed why she ended up deleting her social media applications from her phone, nearly two years ago.

In the video, shared on Rare Beauty’s official social media, the two went into discourse about “chronic loneliness and the healing power of human connection.”

“I’m very vocal about technology. I have not personally for two years had any social media on my phone – though I use the platform, I make sure I approve things I want to write – but I don’t look at it. It’s not on my phone,” said Gomez.

“I believe heavily that there is something about social media and it’s technology being blamed for increases in loneliness and disconnection … I get pretty fired up about it,” she added.

“Every day I woke up and was like why am I doing this? If I constantly think I’m doing something wrong or they think I’m this sell out, they feel like I’m not authentic? Which is every part of my being.”

“These words hurt and they add nothing to my life. The truth is, they’re lies. That was how I handled it by saying I’m going to step out. I noticed a change to the things with what I was posting. I was very on-trend with the whole ‘pretty stuff’ posts,” she went on to say.

“I feel like I’ve become normalized in this situation which isn’t normal. My job is a lot of travel, connecting with people, making people happy — and that makes me happy and it has been a struggle,” she added. 

