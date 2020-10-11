Can't connect right now! retry
Anurag Kashyap’s accuser claims her life is in danger: ‘The mafia gang will kill me’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 11, 2020

Anurag Kashyap’s accuser claimed that she was being suppressed and humiliated by the entire ‘gang’

Payal Ghosh, who accused Indian director Anurag Kashyap of sexual assault, has claimed that her life is in danger.

Penning an open appeal to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ghosh claimed that her life is under the threat of the ‘mafia gang.’

“These mafia gang will kill me sir @PMOIndia @narendramodi sir @sharmarekha ma’am and will prove my death as suicide or something else,” she tweeted.

She had earlier claimed that she was being suppressed and humiliated by the entire ‘gang’ as she responded to actor Richa Chadha’s tweet addressed to the NCW chairperson.

“Ms Chaddha how do you know I have falsely dragged your name unless the truth comes out , how are you so sure of Mr. Kashyap (I’m wondering)?? please @sharmarekha look into this, how the whole gang is trying to suppress and humiliate me. @PMOIndia @narendramodi Sir #BetiBachao,” Ghosh had said. 

