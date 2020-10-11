Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Sunday Oct 11 2020
Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan-starrer 'Coolie No 1' not getting released in theaters

Sunday Oct 11, 2020

'Coolie No 1' is now heading toward OTT platforms as the makers aim for a Christmas release

Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan’s upcoming film with Varun Dhawan will no longer be getting released in theaters.

According to the latest reports, Coolie No 1, directed by David Dhawan is now heading toward OTT platforms as the makers aim for a Christmas release.

The film will be launched on Amazon Prime Video along with other films from Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam industries.

The Sara and Varun-starrer will be available to watch in over 200 countries. The film is a remake of Karisma Kapoor's 1995 film with the same name.

The film started rolling on floors last year in August. The major parts of the film have been shot in Bangkok and Mumbai. The movie was earlier scheduled for release on May 1, 2020 but was put on ice owing to the coronavirus pandemic. 

