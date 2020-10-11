Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Oct 11 2020
By
Web Desk

Hailey Baldwin says Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner were the reason she felt ‘inferior’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 11, 2020

American supermodel Hailey Baldwin is hailed as one of the leading names in the world of fashion.

However, a few of her other A-lister pals have seemingly managed to make her feel a bit ‘inferior’ prior to her emergence as one of the top models in America.

In an interview with Vogue Australia, the fashion icon had spoken up about how she hadn’t always been confident in her capabilities and always compared herself to her colleagues, including Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid.

“My burn in the modeling industry has been slow and I’ve had to learn to be okay with that. I’m shorter than most of the girls. Even though I’m five-foot-eight, I’m not a runway girl and I totally used to feel inferior to some of my friends. Look at Kendall and Bells [Bella Hadid] and Gigi…they’re all tall and doing every runway,” she added.

“For a while, there was a part of me that didn’t know if I could have the career I wanted if I couldn’t do runway. I had so many people, like casting directors, say: ‘We don’t think she’s a real model’,” she continued.

However, after a number of struggles, she now feels more comfortable in her own skin: “I’m proud of myself for building a more commercial career that worked for me and being confident about it. I’ve hosted a show, I did major American campaigns, and a bunch of other things that I’ve really enjoyed. Sometimes I feel like I’m still finding my lane, but now I know I’m going in the right direction.”

More From Entertainment:

Video: Esra Bilgic lauds dance of a girl on Int’l Day of Girl Child

Video: Esra Bilgic lauds dance of a girl on Int’l Day of Girl Child
Cardi B shows off Kulture’s big birthday surprise sponsored by Offset

Cardi B shows off Kulture’s big birthday surprise sponsored by Offset
Prince William ‘struggles’ to soothe Prince George after heartbreaking comment

Prince William ‘struggles’ to soothe Prince George after heartbreaking comment
Mak Ruffalo touches upon getting ‘kicked out’ of Marvel’s ‘Hulk’ franchise

Mak Ruffalo touches upon getting ‘kicked out’ of Marvel’s ‘Hulk’ franchise
Princess Diana predicted the lives Prince Harry and William would lead in the future

Princess Diana predicted the lives Prince Harry and William would lead in the future
Meghan Markle faced ‘personal animosity’ in the palace: ‘They hated her’

Meghan Markle faced ‘personal animosity’ in the palace: ‘They hated her’

Princess Beatrice claims Queen Elizabeth ‘loves’ watching ‘The Crown’

Princess Beatrice claims Queen Elizabeth ‘loves’ watching ‘The Crown’
Queen Elizabeth termed ‘powerless’ in making major Meghan Markle, Prince Harry decision

Queen Elizabeth termed ‘powerless’ in making major Meghan Markle, Prince Harry decision
Mariah Carey's nine-year-old son has already been a victim of racial abuse

Mariah Carey's nine-year-old son has already been a victim of racial abuse
Saturday Night Live: Maya Rudolph takes on Harris while Jim Carrey turns into Pence’s fly

Saturday Night Live: Maya Rudolph takes on Harris while Jim Carrey turns into Pence’s fly
Dwayne Johnson is 'the most followed man in America'

Dwayne Johnson is 'the most followed man in America'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s secret exchange on wedding day revealed

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s secret exchange on wedding day revealed

Latest

view all