Sindh govt bans pillion riding in Karachi over fears of targeted killings

Three men riding a motorcycle on the streets of Karachi. Photo: APP

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Sunday imposed a ban in Karachi on pillion riding for 30 days, citing reports that targeted killings in the city may rise and further deteriorate law and order.

According to a notification released by the home department, the ban has been imposed with immediate effect. "The additional IG Karachi has conveyed that there are some reports that miscreants and disgruntled elements may disturb the peace and create law and order problem in Karachi," read the notification.



It added that miscreants may carry out target killings and the ban was also imposed as "very recently a few incidents of hand grenade lobbing and targeted killings of personnel of law enforcing and religious scholars have been reported in the city".

The home department said that the ban will not be applicable to women, children below the age of 12 years, senior citizens, personnel of Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs)/security agencies in uniform, employees of essential services and journalists subject to showing their press card/service card.



