Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Oct 11 2020
By
Web Desk

Sindh govt bans pillion riding in Karachi over fears of targeted killings

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 11, 2020

Three men riding a motorcycle on the streets of Karachi. Photo: APP

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Sunday imposed a ban in Karachi on pillion riding for 30 days, citing reports that targeted killings in the city may rise and further deteriorate law and order.

Read more: Prominent religious scholar Maulana Adil Khan shot dead in Karachi

According to a notification released by the home department, the ban has been imposed with immediate effect. "The additional IG Karachi has conveyed that there are some reports that miscreants and disgruntled elements may disturb the peace and create law and order problem in Karachi," read the notification.

It added that miscreants may carry out target killings and the ban was also imposed as "very recently a few incidents of hand grenade lobbing and targeted killings of personnel of law enforcing and religious scholars have been reported in the city".

The home department said that the ban will not be applicable to women, children below the age of 12 years, senior citizens, personnel of Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs)/security agencies in uniform, employees of essential services and journalists subject to showing their press card/service card.

Prominent religious scholar Maulana Adil Khan shot dead in Karachi

The ban on pillion riding has been imposed a day after prominent religious scholar Maulana Adil Khan and his driver were murdered in Karachi.

Adil Khan was the son of late Saleemullah Khan, the former president of Wifaq-ul-Madaris Al-Arabia and is the principal of Jamia Farooqi.

According to police, the scholar was sitting in a Toyota Vigo, with the vehicle parked outside Shama shopping centre when suspects on motorcycles came up to him and shot him along with Mohammad Maqsood, his driver.

Police said that a third person, Umair, was also accompanying Maulana Adil and survived the incident. He had gone inside the shopping centre to buy mithai (sweet meats).

More From Pakistan:

TikTok ban: Video-sharing app approaches PTA for negotiations

TikTok ban: Video-sharing app approaches PTA for negotiations
Will go in handcuffs if summoned for sedition probe: Azad Kashmir PM Farooq Haider

Will go in handcuffs if summoned for sedition probe: Azad Kashmir PM Farooq Haider
CCTV footage shows Maulana Adil's car being followed by a suspect

CCTV footage shows Maulana Adil's car being followed by a suspect
PMC, NUMS to ensure no topic or item outside syllabus will feature in final MDCAT exam

PMC, NUMS to ensure no topic or item outside syllabus will feature in final MDCAT exam
Four shot dead over 'old enmity' in Kohat

Four shot dead over 'old enmity' in Kohat
Coronavirus positivity rate rose to over 2% during past week: Asad Umar

Coronavirus positivity rate rose to over 2% during past week: Asad Umar
Sedition case: Only Nawaz Sharif remains nominated in FIR

Sedition case: Only Nawaz Sharif remains nominated in FIR
Maulana Adil Khan laid to rest in Karachi

Maulana Adil Khan laid to rest in Karachi
Maulana Adil Khan assassination attempt to instigate unrest by Pakistan’s enemies: Army chief

Maulana Adil Khan assassination attempt to instigate unrest by Pakistan’s enemies: Army chief
Mental illnesses in Pakistan on the rise due to coronavirus, say experts

Mental illnesses in Pakistan on the rise due to coronavirus, say experts
Punjab reports highest number of coronavirus cases in single day in almost 2 months

Punjab reports highest number of coronavirus cases in single day in almost 2 months
BIEK announces intermediate Part-II General Science 2020 results

BIEK announces intermediate Part-II General Science 2020 results

Latest

view all