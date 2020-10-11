Simon Cowell is finally ‘feeling great’ after e-bike accident

Britain’s Got Talent star Simon Cowell is one of the most beloved and hated TV personalities ever to grace singing competitions across continents, however, with his e-bike accident having left him bed-bound, the judge was advised total bed rest and an extensive back surgery option to fix his damaged vertebrae.



For the unversed, the TV star was rushed over to the hospital near the start of August following a major e-bike accident. As a result of it all, he was also left bed-bound and in an immeasurable amount of pain.

A source discussed Cowell’s recovery at length during their interview with MailOnline and was quoted saying, “Simon was advised not to fly back to the final [of Britain’s Got Talent] by doctors. He is walking a lot and swimming and feeling great – but focusing on being on top form for the start of filming for Britain’s Got Talent 2021 in January.”

While the initial recovery period was set somewhere between six months to a year, Cowell has already made significant strides in his recovery.

In regards to his professional absence and the potential issue of a replacement, a source had previously explained, “Simon hoped he’d be well enough to fly from Los Angeles to the UK for the special show but he’s had to pull out.”

“Plus the new lockdown measures – and him having to fly two weeks before the show so he could quarantine in advance – made it even more difficult for him to make the journey. Simon will of course be across the show and what happens on it but this is a massive blow for him.”