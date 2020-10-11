Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Oct 11 2020
Meghan Markle explains her answer to a question asked during 2019 interview

Sunday Oct 11, 2020

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are once again in the news after their podcast debut on World Mental Health on Saturday.

Although the couple spoke about a variety of issues during the interaction, one particular answer to a question has caught the royal fans' attention.

During the the podcast, a host asked the former actress  “How are you?”.

the Duchess  recalled how she was asked the same question  during her visit to South Africa last year and how her answer had  garnered a global reaction.

Her fans know that her answer was in negative. 

During the podcast, she said, “I didn’t think about that answer. I just answered honestly,” Meghan said.

 “Because I was in a moment of vulnerability, because I was tired, because there was no presentation. It was just ― here’s where I am ― I’m a mom who is with a 4 1/2-month-old baby, and we are tired.”

Meghan continued, “But I think it speaks to the fact that the reason it resonated with people is because everyone wants to be asked if they’re OK.”

Now, “a year later, I would say, yes, I am doing well,” she said.

