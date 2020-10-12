Mehwish Hayat flaunts her elegance in blue outfit as she shares new snap with a meaningful caption

Pakistan's popular actress Mehwish Hayat has shared a stunning picture of herself on social media with a meaningful caption.



The 'Punjab Nahi Jaungi' star, who made it to Oscars Selection Committee 2020', looked demure as she posted a snap of herself with a meaningful caption on Instagram, describing her fans what sort of personality she is. The actress told them that she's not a 'heartless' person at all.



Revealing a new thing about herself, the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz recipient, shared a chic picture on social media with a caption: 'I’m not heartless, I just learned how to use my heart less.'

Previously, Mehwish revealed: 'I am honoured to be part of the Oscar Selection Committee for this year alongside our own two time Oscar winner Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy," the Tamgha-e- Imtiaz holder posted, adding that she’s looking forward to seeing the nominated films they choose together, put forward.



"At least this is one way that we can be putting a positive image of our country and highlighting our talent on the world stage, InshaAllah!"