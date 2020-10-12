Why Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan have yet to share screens together

Sara Ali Khan was offered the role alongside Saif Ali Khan, playing his daughter in Jawaani Jaaneman

Fans have anxiously been waiting for father-daughter duo Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan to collaborate for a film together.

It seems the Hum Tum actor had already given an answer to why they still haven't, previously in an interview, as he revealed how he is waiting for the perfect role to come up that could convince the two of them to weave magic on silver screens together.

During an interview with ET Times, Saif said: "Depends on the role. In fact, we've been offered a few things because our line of work is quite an opportunist also. Yes. People have asked us and we've been offered about five films together, which have not been done for one reason or another. The film needs to be appealing to both of us. Yeah. So when we do it, it should be something that both of us are excited about."

According to reports, Sara was offered the role alongside Saif, playing his daughter in Jawaani Jaaneman back when her film Kedernath was shelved. However, upon her father’s advise, she did not take up the role, and later bagged Simmba instead alongside Ranveer Singh.