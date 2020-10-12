Prince Harry found ‘something rotten in royalness’: report

Prince Harry came to a shocking revelation back in the day and ended up “realising there was something rotten” within the royal fold.

This revelation was unearthed within a new royal book titled, Battle of Brothers and its excerpt claims that Prince Harry realised there was something rotten at the heart of royalness that is not for him."

From heavy emotional “traumas” to rifts among royal members, the “appalling” findings left Prince Harry perplexed and confused over his future in the royal link.

The book also has a majorly critical view of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and even portrays their "astonishing level of entitlement" per a Daily Mail report.

While the palace does not completely shut out the spare to the throne, it does however leave them to fend for themselves emotionally.

The author of the book, Lacey explains this deep-rooted disdain and how it reportedly came about, “They always treat the second-born badly, not to say cruelly. It happened with Princess Margaret. It happened with Prince Andrew.”

“It’s the classic heir and the spare thing. They just don’t know what to do with the spare. And they certainly didn’t know what to do with the spare’s wife."