Prince William ‘fearful’ of Meghan Markle’s impact on the British monarchy

Prince William’s apprehension towards Meghan Markle began the moment Prince Harry officially courted her and ever since then, the royal has been fearing for the future of the monarchy, and has scrambled to keep the Firm from going lopsided in light of Meghan Markle’s life decisions.

It has been known for some time now that Prince William and Prince Harry do not share a close relationship and per the book Battle of Brothers: The Inside Story of a Family in Tumult, it is all due to Meghan.

The author of the book, Robert Lacey’s was quoted telling People magazine, "The fundamental conflict was between the two males who had known each other all their lives and had never hesitated to tell each other exactly what they thought and felt.”

"William worried that his brother was moving too fast in his courtship—and he did not shrink from saying as much when Harry started talking about getting hitched to Meghan quite soon."

The author also reports that the most monumental confrontation between the brothers occurred "sometime in late 2016 or early 2017” and during it all, "William couched his question in terms of apparent concern for Meghan."

Prince William’s fears sprang as a result of his own cautious courtship style in regards to Kate Middleton. As Lacey puts it, “'Waity William,' of course, took so long to commit to Kate for the sake of the monarchy. He had been auditioning her for a job all those years.”

“So Harry could not help but wonder whether Wills was really concerned about his personal happiness—or whether he was, once again and as per usual, thinking about the makeup and fortunes of 'the Firm' whose boss he would become one day? The response from Harry was a brusque and offended pushback.”

Ultimately, Lacy believes it all comes down to priorities. "Here we have a couple of brothers who loved each other dearly—most profoundly and genuinely, in fact—but who could give as good as they got when it came to a clash over something that mattered intensely to them.”

"For William, it was the future state of his monarchy—his sacred trust; while for Harry it was the love of the complex and captivating woman who had finally made sense of his life."