Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Oct 12 2020
By
Web Desk

Prince William 'fearful' of Meghan Markle’s impact on the British monarchy

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 12, 2020

Prince William ‘fearful’ of Meghan Markle’s impact on the British monarchy

Prince William’s apprehension towards Meghan Markle began the moment Prince Harry officially courted her and ever since then, the royal has been fearing for the future of the monarchy, and has scrambled to keep the Firm from going lopsided in light of Meghan Markle’s life decisions.

It has been known for some time now that Prince William and Prince Harry do not share a close relationship and per the book Battle of Brothers: The Inside Story of a Family in Tumult, it is all due to Meghan.

The author of the book, Robert Lacey’s was quoted telling People magazine, "The fundamental conflict was between the two males who had known each other all their lives and had never hesitated to tell each other exactly what they thought and felt.”

"William worried that his brother was moving too fast in his courtship—and he did not shrink from saying as much when Harry started talking about getting hitched to Meghan quite soon."

The author also reports that the most monumental confrontation between the brothers occurred "sometime in late 2016 or early 2017” and during it all, "William couched his question in terms of apparent concern for Meghan."

Prince William’s fears sprang as a result of his own cautious courtship style in regards to Kate Middleton. As Lacey puts it, “'Waity William,' of course, took so long to commit to Kate for the sake of the monarchy. He had been auditioning her for a job all those years.”

“So Harry could not help but wonder whether Wills was really concerned about his personal happiness—or whether he was, once again and as per usual, thinking about the makeup and fortunes of 'the Firm' whose boss he would become one day? The response from Harry was a brusque and offended pushback.”

Ultimately, Lacy believes it all comes down to priorities. "Here we have a couple of brothers who loved each other dearly—most profoundly and genuinely, in fact—but who could give as good as they got when it came to a clash over something that mattered intensely to them.”

"For William, it was the future state of his monarchy—his sacred trust; while for Harry it was the love of the complex and captivating woman who had finally made sense of his life."

More From Entertainment:

Hande Subasi aka Aykiz Hatun receives flak for wearing 'inappropriate' dress

Hande Subasi aka Aykiz Hatun receives flak for wearing 'inappropriate' dress
Tom Kennedy of ‘Name That Tune’ fame passes away at 93

Tom Kennedy of ‘Name That Tune’ fame passes away at 93

Prince Harry to leave Meghan Markle behind and return to UK next week: report

Prince Harry to leave Meghan Markle behind and return to UK next week: report

Princess Diana laid bare ‘staggering' royal secrets during explosive interview

Princess Diana laid bare ‘staggering' royal secrets during explosive interview

Prince Harry took his Eton education 'for granted’

Prince Harry took his Eton education 'for granted’
Prince Harry found ‘something rotten in royalness’: report

Prince Harry found ‘something rotten in royalness’: report
Meghan Markle does not have legal custody of son Archie? Find out here

Meghan Markle does not have legal custody of son Archie? Find out here
Princess Diana ‘buried precious jewels’ in Kensington gardens

Princess Diana ‘buried precious jewels’ in Kensington gardens
Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox enjoy romantic dinner date

Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox enjoy romantic dinner date
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry say they witnessed all of Archie's 'firsts' during lockdown

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry say they witnessed all of Archie's 'firsts' during lockdown
How Jennifer Aniston was ‘tricked’ by ‘Friends’ directors to capture her real emotions

How Jennifer Aniston was ‘tricked’ by ‘Friends’ directors to capture her real emotions

James Corden was sure he’d get sacked from ‘The Late Late Show’

James Corden was sure he’d get sacked from ‘The Late Late Show’

Latest

view all