Prince Harry to leave Meghan Markle behind and return to UK next week: report

The return of former working royals, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry has taken over headlines of late.

And as per the latest intel, the Duke of Sussex is reportedly due back home in the next week as staff at the palace has been asked to prepare for his arrival.

Former Sun Royal correspondent, Charlies Rae revealed the duke may be gearing up for “home truths” from Queen Elizabeth after he lands back in the UK.

Rae said this during his interview on talkRADIO: "He is due to come back. He has done 183 days in the US and he is at the point where if he stays any longer, he will have to pay a huge amounts of tax. My understanding is when he does come back, he will be instructed to see the Queen at a socially distanced position.”

"She will give him a few home truths about intervening in the US politics. He will come over here in the next week or so although there is no sign of Meghan coming back with Harry,” Rae added.

Rae also claimed that Meghan’s decision of staying in US for Christmas will come as “a slap in Queen’s face.”

Earlier this week, The Sun reported citing a source: "Staff at Windsor have been told to prepare for the possibility Harry could come back. They are told that it could be within weeks but Meghan's name was not mentioned. There are all sorts of issues to speak about — not only his political statements but also his visa situation in the US.”

"Even though he would have to isolate for two weeks, the estate is large enough for talks in a socially distanced way,” the insider added.

In the midst of his surprise royal visit, he is also expected to meet his grandmother who, as per earlier reports, would give him an earful over his recent moves.