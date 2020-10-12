Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Monday Oct 12 2020
Katrina Kaif’s film ‘Sooryavanshi’ release delayed yet again

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif and co-star Akshay Kumar’s upcoming cop film Sooryavanshi release date has been postponed yet again, according to Indian media.

As the theaters in India are finally opening their doors to entertain audiences amid coronavirus new normal, many producers are re-visiting the release dates of their upcoming films.

While some movies are right on time, Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer, Sooryavanshi has been postponed yet again to early 2021.

The film was initially up for a release in March and later on Diwali but the decision has been put on hold due to the pandemic re-evaluations.

Shibasish Sarkar, co-producer of Sooryavanshi and Ranveer Singh’s ’83 in an interview announced the news, while saying, “We definitely don’t want to change the date of 83 for Sooryavanshi. The sports drama is still slated to release on Christmas. We have to decide on the new date of Sooryavanshi with the director and actor, but the film should release between January and March.”

However, good news for Akshay Kumar fans is that they will still be able to watch the Khiladi of Bollywood showcasing his exceptional acting skills in Laxmi Bomb, releasing ahead of Diwali, on November 9th,2020. The film will be released on an OTT platform.

