Bollywood
Tuesday Oct 13 2020
By
Web Desk

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani look stunning as they spotted together in Bandhara

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 13, 2020

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff left fans awestruck as they appeared together in Bandhara on Monday.

The Bollywood's rumoured lovebirds rocked casual looks as Disha was seen sporting a plain white Jordan tee along with a pair of black shorts, while Tiger opted for a blue hoodie for the outing amid rumours of their romance.

As per reports, Disha previously spent time with Tiger’s family which resulted in some pretty hilarious videos featuring the actress and Tiger’s sister Krishna Shroff.

Both stars often snapped together in the city as they step out for gym class, movie date or brunch.

Disha and Tiger, in the latest pictures, can be seen arriving together in Bandra. 


