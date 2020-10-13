Justin Bieber’s new track ‘Lonely’ with Benny Blanco will be released on Friday

Justin Bieber’s upcoming new track ‘Lonely’ featuring US record producer Benny Blanco will be released on Friday,



The Canadian pop singer and Benny have confirmed their collaboration for ‘Lonely’.

The Sorry singer turned to Instagram and confirmed the release date of his upcoming track.

Taking to Instagram, Bieber wrote, “#Lonely with @itsbennyblanco Friday.”

Benny also took to the photo-video sharing platform and confirmed it with the same photo.



He wrote, “#Lonely with @justinbieber FRIDAY.”

Justin Bieber, who released his first album ‘Changes’ after a five-year halt, has hit singles ‘Stuck with U’ featuring Ariana Grande and 'Holy' with Chance The Rapper.



On the other hand, ‘Lonely’ will be Blanco’s first single for the year.