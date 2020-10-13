Can't connect right now! retry
Selena Gomez admits she was 'depressed' at the start of quarantine

Much like many of us, American singer Selena Gomez too had a bit off a rough start to the coronavirus lockdown.

Detailing her mental health in the midst of the global pandemic, the Rare hit maker wore her heart on her sleeve during a conversation with Dr. Vivek Murthy in an Instagram Live session.

"I’d say I’m a big-time extrovert so I get that it’s a bit harder. Or at least I feel that because my other [introverted] friend feels what you’re explaining as peaceful and having time to process. and I’m like, 'I need to talk to someone! I need to do something!' So I definitely get that,” she said.

She went on to say, "in the beginning, I couldn't deal with it [quarantine] that well. I kind of went into a bit of a depression. And then I started going into a place where I was really writing and being active. And then I guess it just forced me to have that time. And again, I’ve been able to spend time with those quality people a lot more than I ever have. And spending a lot more time with my family, and I almost feel like I’ve become normalized in this situation that’s not normal."

"But yeah, I mean, my job is a lot of travel, connecting with people, making people happy, and that makes me happy, so it has been a struggle,” she said.

"I think I even posted on my Instagram where I was crying, explaining to all the people who were following me how much I miss them. It’s okay [that it’s been difficult]. Slowly, toward the end, I’ve found the things that I’m doing are coming out and that was something extremely exciting for me. I worked on personal things like a beauty line that has—our goal is to reach $100 million in 10 years for mental health."

"And we have all of these different things so that has kept me busy. And recently, I’ve been able to go into the studio so I would say right now, I’m fully coming out again. I just think I had handle it the way I needed to handle it, and I got through that with the right people and doing the right things and doing the right steps to not make me go crazy,” she added. 

