Offset trying to make amends with Cardi B despite divorce proceedings in full swing

Cardi B sent the internet into shock after she was seen getting intimate with ex-husband Offset during her 28th birthday bash in Las Vegas, despite following for divorce.



The duo's steamy appearance left many fans perplexed, giving reasons for them to believe that the two might be wanting to give their relationship another try.

While some believe Cardi B and Offset may have reconciled, sources say the reunion might have not happened yet. However, Offset is doing everything in his might to win her back.

A source told E!News, "They aren't back together but [it's] just a matter of time. She loves the attention from him and he's trying really hard to win her back."

As per insiders, Offset gave hefty birthday gifts to Cardi, which include a Rolls Royce truck with a personalized car seat for their daughter Kulture.

The source added that "they were all over each other the entire night and were having a lot of fun."

Earlier, Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset citing that their marriage was "irretrievably broken" and "there are no prospects for a reconciliation," according to court documents.